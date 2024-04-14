Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Down 5%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76. 101,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 85,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 57.23%. Analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.0677291 EPS for the current year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

