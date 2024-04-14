Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Yellow Cake Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Yellow Cake has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.10.
About Yellow Cake
