Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WYNMY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.

Get Wynn Macau alerts:

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.