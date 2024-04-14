Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Update

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Wynn Macau Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of WYNMY opened at $9.96 on Friday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.48.
About Wynn Macau
