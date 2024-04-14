Short Interest in Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF) Expands By 29.3%

Wereldhave (OTCMKTS:WRDEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wereldhave Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WRDEF opened at $14.89 on Friday. Wereldhave has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $16.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83.

About Wereldhave

Wereldhave N.V. (the Company) is an investment company that invests in real estate (shopping centers and offices). The property portfolio of Wereldhave N.V. and its subsidiaries (the Group') is located in Belgium, France and the Netherlands. The Group is principally involved in leasing investment property under operating leases.

