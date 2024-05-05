Swiss National Bank Has $99.43 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,688,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Kraft Heinz worth $99,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

