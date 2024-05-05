Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 641,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $28,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $1,017,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter worth about $6,306,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Featured Articles

