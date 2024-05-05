Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th.
Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 49.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.
Heritage Financial Price Performance
HFWA opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $22.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heritage Financial
About Heritage Financial
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Financial
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.