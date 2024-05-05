Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $74.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPT. Robert W. Baird lowered Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $28.82 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,396.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958 over the last quarter. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 27.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,183,000 after purchasing an additional 853,127 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

