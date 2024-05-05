Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of NICE worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in NICE by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NICE by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in NICE by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NICE opened at $221.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NICE. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

View Our Latest Report on NICE

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.