Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,343 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,223,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after buying an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,450,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,968,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after buying an additional 262,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

THO opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $108.24.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.