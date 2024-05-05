Swiss National Bank Sells 37,200 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of CoStar Group worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.46.

CoStar Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

