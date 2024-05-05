Swiss National Bank Sells 52,800 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $111,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $70.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

