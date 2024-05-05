iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares MBS ETF worth $42,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $90.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

