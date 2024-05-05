Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,841,000 after acquiring an additional 196,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,572,000 after purchasing an additional 476,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 77.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,341 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.57. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,026,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,827,186.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $1,663,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,026,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,827,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,954 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,576. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

