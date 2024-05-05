Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,270,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 214,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Kinder Morgan worth $110,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 231,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

View Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.