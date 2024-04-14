Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 491 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,180 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.82. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

