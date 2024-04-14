Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $14.24 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.24.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
