Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $14.24 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Macquarie dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.1% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,334,000 after buying an additional 711,820 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

