Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.