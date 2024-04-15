Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,889.9% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $7.55 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
