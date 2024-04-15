Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 0.9% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 53,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.08.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock worth $44,202,868. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $176.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.42 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

