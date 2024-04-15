Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Shares in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF (BATS:STLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 8.68% of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF by 2,565.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 million, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.19.

About iShares Factors US Growth Style ETF

