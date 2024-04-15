Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,338 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 183,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 14.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,052,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,688,000 after purchasing an additional 257,515 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN opened at $16.44 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.45, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 16,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $274,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,555.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,370,000 shares of company stock worth $277,006,400. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

