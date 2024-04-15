Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Equities research analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.
Astera Labs Price Performance
Insider Activity at Astera Labs
In other Astera Labs news, Director Jack R. Lazar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
