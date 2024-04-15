Capital Advisors Inc. OK Invests $303,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.28.

CSX stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

