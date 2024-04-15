Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,066 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of T-Mobile US worth $252,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $31,667,027.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 691,685,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,378,065,361.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,884,080 shares of company stock worth $956,514,564 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $160.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $189.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

