Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,949 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.44% of Welltower worth $220,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $89.79 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.