Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 586 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,743,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,033,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,531,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $514.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $543.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.88. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.06 and a 52-week high of $565.00. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROP

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.