CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

