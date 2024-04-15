Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,810,643 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

