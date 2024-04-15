DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,701,000 after buying an additional 72,770 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.03.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,435,602.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,397.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $25,000.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,293.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 44,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,435,602.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,397.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,723 shares of company stock worth $9,577,516. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.