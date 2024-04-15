DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,411 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

NYSE TTC opened at $85.77 on Monday. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.82.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.