DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 563 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EJUL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,337,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,504.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 420,066 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,842,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 777.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 106,359 shares during the period. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 119,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,066 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

