DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $80.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

DD stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

