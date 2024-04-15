Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.63.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.01, for a total value of C$774,608.64. Also, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin acquired 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,050.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$21.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.50. The firm has a market cap of C$8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$17.00 and a twelve month high of C$23.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.45.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$333.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$334.92 million. Element Fleet Management had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4296824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

