Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$17.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.81.

FRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FRU

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 0.4 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.66 and a 52 week high of C$15.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of C$80.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.