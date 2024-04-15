DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $211.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

