Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.41 and traded as high as C$0.42. Inca One Gold shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 37,727 shares changing hands.
Inca One Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03. The firm has a market cap of C$14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.
Inca One Gold Company Profile
Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.
