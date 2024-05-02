TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.90

TRX Gold Co. (TSE:TNX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$20.90 and traded as high as C$46.86. TRX Gold shares last traded at C$46.86, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
TRX Gold Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.
