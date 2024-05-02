BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $529.90

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.90 ($6.66) and traded as high as GBX 596 ($7.49). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 587 ($7.37), with a volume of 378,533 shares traded.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 529.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 540.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,431.71 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,292.68%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Jane Lewis purchased 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.39) per share, with a total value of £8,337.42 ($10,472.83). 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

