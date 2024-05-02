The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $88,785.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $88,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,227,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,059,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

St. Joe Price Performance

Shares of JOE stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,473,000 after buying an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 235,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 4th quarter worth about $13,952,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of St. Joe by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.