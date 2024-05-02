GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) CEO Katherine Stueland Sells 6,325 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $69,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GeneDx alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,559 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $90,639.81.

GeneDx Stock Up 22.6 %

GeneDx stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $545.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 34.40% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 262.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,327 shares during the period. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 55.0% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 155,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on GeneDx from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.