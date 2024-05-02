Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) COO Sells $62,908.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) COO Weiting Feng sold 15,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $62,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,837,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

GMGI opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 million, a PE ratio of -189.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

