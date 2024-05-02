Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as low as C$1.14. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 160,305 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Yangarra Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$110.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.65 million for the quarter. Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.4494382 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

