BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $1.64. BIO-key International shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 6,531 shares changing hands.

BIO-key International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

