Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Global Net Lease by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Global Net Lease by 221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,305. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.22%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GNL shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

