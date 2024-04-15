Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $852,000 Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $189,668,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $127,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,990 shares of company stock worth $93,915,631. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.51 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

