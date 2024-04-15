Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,410 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,394,000 after buying an additional 263,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after buying an additional 262,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Gordon Haskett raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.76.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $495.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

