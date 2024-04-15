28,400 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,468,000 after buying an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.70%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,925.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $744,893 over the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

