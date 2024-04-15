Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,761 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,409 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,483.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

RUN stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.20). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 71.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $516.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,269.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 17,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $210,500.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,269.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Ferber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,840 shares of company stock worth $1,549,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

