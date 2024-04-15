Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 101.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties
In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on HPP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hudson Pacific Properties
Hudson Pacific Properties Profile
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Pacific Properties
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.