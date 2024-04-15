Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.59.

NYSE ALL opened at $166.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

